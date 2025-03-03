We take pride in India's contributions towards preserving, protecting wildlife: PM Modi

New Delhi: On World Wildlife Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reiterated the commitment to protect and preserve the incredible biodiversity of the planet. On December 20, 2013, the 68th session of the United Nations General Assembly decided to proclaim March 3 as World Wildlife Day to celebrate and raise awareness about the world's wild fauna and flora. "Today, on #WorldWildlifeDay, let's reiterate our commitment to protect and preserve the incredible biodiversity of our planet," Modi said. "Every species plays a vital role -- let's safeguard their future for generations to come! We also take pride in India's contributions towards preserving and protecting wildlife," the prime minister said.