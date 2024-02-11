We should rise above caste-based politics, says Haryana CM Khattar

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met former Deputy Prime Minister and veteran leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Lal Krishna Advani on being awarded the highest honour Bharat Ratna at his residence in New Delhi on Saturday.



On this occasion, the chief minister also presented a book based on the achievements of the state government during the past nine years and provided information about the schemes and works being carried out in Haryana. Lal Krishna Advani expressed satisfaction over the works being done in Haryana.

Notably, this was chief minister’s first meeting with Lal Krishna Advani after the announcement of awarding Bharat Ratna to him.

He said that the Bharat Ratna is given by considering the contribution of the person related to the country. Talent is not seen in caste-based politics, but in work. Whatever the caste, selection is made based on notable work. He said that caste-based politics should never happen in the country, it is harmful. Those who think of caste-based politics cannot do good for the country, he said. Sharing the details regarding the meeting with Union Home minister, Amit Shah, he said that all arrangements remained in place, especially regarding the Delhi march of farmers on February 13.