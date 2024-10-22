Wayanad: Priyanka Gandhi to file nomination on Wed

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will file her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll on Wednesday, party sources said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will be present on the occasion, they said.

Ahead of her nomination filing, Priyanka met Kharge here on Monday and took his blessings. On Wednesday, Rahul and Priyanka will also lead a roadshow from Kalpetta New Bus Stand at 11 am. The nomination will be filed before the district collector at 12 noon on October 23, they said.

Priyanka Gandhi is the UDF candidate for the Wayanad parliamentary by-election. “The Congress general secretary will officially

file her nomination on Wednesday before the Returning Officer in Kalpetta,” a source said. Congress CMs, along with prominent national and state leaders, are likely to be present.