Video of BJP leader Vijayvargiya’s banter with ex-poll rival goes viral

Bhopal: A video of BJP minister Kailash Vijayvargiya’s banter with his former political rival Sanjay Shukla during an event, where the latter joined the ruling saffron party here on Saturday, went viral on social media.



In the video, Vijayvargiya is seen jokingly saying that although he was verbally abused in the past by Shukla, who was with the Congress earlier, the latter is now being inducted into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Several Congress leaders, including former Indore-1 MLA Shukla joined the BJP under the leadership of former Union minister Suresh Pachouri, in Bhopal on Saturday morning.

Shukla was the Congress candidate against Vijayvargiya, who is now a cabinet minister in Madhya Pradesh, from Indore-1 seat in the November 2023 elections.