Vaishnaw says Rs 60K investment chance by Rlys in West Bengal

Kolkata: Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday announced that there is a Rs 60,000 crore investment opportunity by the Railways in West Bengal.

He highlighted that 61 projects are currently pending in the state due to issues related to the handover of land to the Railways, emphasising that the completion of these projects requires the TMC government to rise above politics.

“Rs 60,000 crore investment opportunity by the Railways exists in West Bengal,” Vaishnaw said after inaugurating several railway projects and train services at Sealdah station. He added that such investments will only be feasible if the state government cooperates.

Vaishnaw also mentioned that there are 26 km of Metro railway projects where work cannot proceed due to land-related issues.

Speaking to reporters here after a Swachh Bharat event at Braithwaite & Co Ltd, where he also conducted an inspection of the PSU, Vaishnaw stressed the need to prioritise the welfare of people. “Development is the need of the hour. There should not be any politics surrounding railway projects. If the state government supports us, these 61 pending projects can be expedited for the sake of the people.”

In response to the case involving the rape-murder of a medic at R G Kar hospital, which led to junior doctors ceasing work and impacting health services, Vaishnaw said, “The puja season has begun, and we are praying for justice for our daughter, our sister.”

Vaishnaw highlighted development milestones achieved under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, particularly noting the expansion of the Metro network in Kolkata, which increased from 28 km in 2014 to 38 km. He pointed out that the allocation for railway development in Bengal has tripled to Rs 13,941 crore, compared to an average of Rs 4,380 crore in previous years, including during the UPA government and Mamata Banerjee’s tenure as railway minister.

Addressing concerns about railway accidents, Vaishnaw mentioned significant advancements in safety measures, including the completion of Kavach 4.2.