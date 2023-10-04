Uttar Pradesh on the brink of eradicating encephalitis: CM Yogi

LUCKNOW: The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, announced on Tuesday that with the coordinated efforts of various government departments, Uttar Pradesh is on the brink of eradicating encephalitis.

He expressed optimism that it will soon be completely eliminated, and a formal announcement to this effect will be made shortly.

Encephalitis control in Uttar Pradesh has become a successful model for the country and the world.

Yogi inaugurated the Special Communicable Disease Control Campaign on Tuesday morning at BRD Medical College.

To run until October 31, this campaign was launched with a grand send-off for health awareness vehicles, accompanied by the recognition of two ASHA workers and two Anganwadi workers for their outstanding contributions. He also provided Ayushman cards to four beneficiaries of the Ayushman Yojana. “Government is determined, and with people’s cooperation, everything is possible,” Yogi said.