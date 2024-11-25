UP Police focuses on veg diet, alcohol abstinence, behaviour training for ‘pleasant’ Maha Kumbh

Prayagraj: A strict vegetarian diet, alcohol abstinence and behavioural training are among the steps the Uttar Pradesh Police is taking to ensure its personnel act as “servants of faith” and create a pleasant experience for the devotees gathering in this holy city for the Maha Kumbh.

The Maha Kumbh will commence on January 13 on the occasion of Paush Purnima and conclude on February 26 on Mahashivratri.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Kumbh) Rajesh Dwivedi emphasised that the primary focus of the police, alongside maintaining security, would be to foster a welcoming environment for the pilgrims.

He said, “Our aim is to ensure that the devotees have a pleasant experience, and the police behave with warmth -- not just as enforcers of the law but as servants of faith.”

Police personnel to be deployed for the Maha Kumbh are undergoing behaviour-focused training at a designated facility within the mela area. External trainers are also being invited to impart lessons in etiquette and public service.

So far, 1,500 police personnel have completed the training. By the time the mela commences, 40,000 personnel will have completed the exercise.

Atul Kumar Singh, the training programme in-charge, said 700 police personnel were receiving training at a time, following a 21-day module.

The duration will gradually come down to 14 days as the mela draws closer, he added.

Personnel such as Satish Kumar Yadav, a head constable from Mathura who will be deployed during the mela, expressed appreciation for the training.

“I have learned the importance of courteous behaviour and how to assist the devotees during times of distress. The training also covered topics such as cybercrime prevention,” he said.

The force is also receiving expert instruction from the National Police Academy. Personnel trained there are now preparing trainers who, in turn, are equipping the larger police contingent for their role at the mela. In addition to behavioural training, the police are also being instructed to maintain the Maha Kumbh’s sanctity.

District police chief Dwivedi reaffirmed the Maha Kumbh’s strict policies regarding food and drink and said non-vegetarian food or alcohol would not be permitted in the mela ground.

“The food in the police mess is entirely vegetarian and we have instructed all personnel to act in a manner that respects the devotees’ faith,” he said. New technologies will also be deployed at the Maha Kumbh this time.

An AI chatbot -- Kumbh Sahayak -- is being developed to assist the devotees with information in more than 10 languages via the Bhashini app. This initiative is designed to bridge language barriers and provide instant support to the vast number of devotees.

The police will also deploy bilingual personnel and translators to assist non-Hindi speaking devotees.