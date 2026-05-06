UP govt scraps prepaid smart meter system

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has withdrawn the mandatory use of prepaid smart meters for electricity consumers and decided to revert to a postpaid billing system, a move expected to benefit lakhs of users across the state.



Under the revised arrangement, all electricity connections will function in postpaid mode, allowing consumers to pay their bills after usage as per the earlier system. Officials said monthly billing will resume, with consumers getting a 15-day window to clear dues. New electricity connections will continue to be issued with smart meters, but these will operate in postpaid mode. The ongoing drive to replace conventional meters with prepaid smart meters has been halted for now, and around 75 lakh connections that had shifted to prepaid mode over the past year will be converted back.

The decision follows widespread complaints from consumers over technical glitches, inflated billing and delays in restoring connections despite recharge. Protests had also been reported from several parts of the state.

Amid growing public discontent, especially during the election period, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had set up a high-level committee to review the rollout. Energy Minister A.K. Sharma later announced that smart meters would continue but only in postpaid mode. “The billing cycle will remain similar to the earlier postpaid system. Consumers will receive monthly bills through SMS and WhatsApp and will be given adequate time to make payments,” Sharma said.

According to officials, electricity consumption will be calculated from the first to the last day of each month, with bills issued by the 10th. Consumers will have 15 days from the billing date to make payments, with due dates clearly mentioned.

Consumers who do not receive bills can access them through WhatsApp chatbots using their connection number or lodge complaints via the 1912 helpline. Authorities have advised users who have changed their mobile numbers to update their details to continue receiving billing alerts.

In another relief measure, consumers will be allowed to clear pending dues till April 30 in up to 10 instalments. Special camps will be organised at division and sub-division levels in May and June to address grievances related to smart meter billing.