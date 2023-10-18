UP Finance dept issues prep instructions for 2024-25 budget

LUCKNOW: The Finance Department of the Government of Uttar Pradesh has embarked on the task of preparing the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 and in a proactive move, Additional Chief Secretary of Finance, Deepak Kumar, has directed additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, and secretaries from all departments to meticulously compile budget materials that will feature in the upcoming budget speech by the Finance minister Suresh Khanna.



The process of budget preparation for the financial year 2024-25 kicked off during the auspicious Navratri period. The Finance Department has released comprehensive guidelines pertaining to the creation of budget estimates.

“Traditionally, it is the solemn duty of the Finance Minister to present the annual income and expenditure estimates of the state government to the legislative body, and these guidelines are integral to that process,” Kumar said.

Under the current directives, all departments are entrusted with the task of crafting budget speech content with zero margin for error. Administrative departments are expected to furnish comprehensive details about their respective schemes and accomplishments within a five-page limit. These materials are to be submitted both electronically via email in soft and hard copy.

Furthermore, department heads have been expressly advised to underscore the state government’s policies, priorities, flagship schemes, and new initiatives as part of their contributions to the budget speech materials.