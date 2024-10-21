UP: 2 labourers killed as mound of mud caves in

Unnao (UP): Two labourers were killed and one was injured when a mound of mud caved in on Sunday during ongoing construction work here, police said.

The victims were identified as Ganesh (35), Shivkumar (50) and Awadh Ram (40), they said.

According to police, the victims were laying a sewer pipeline in Sikanderpur Karn when the mound of mud caved in.

The victims got trapped in the mud and were rescued by the locals and other labourers working on the spot.

They were rushed to the hospital where doctors declared Shivkumar and Awadh dead. Ganesh is said to be in stable condition, Circle officer, Bighapur Rishikant Shukla said.

Locals told the police that the work was being done without following security norms.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, Shukla said.