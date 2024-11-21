Unity in Sanatan Dharma is paramount, divided we fall: Yogi

Ayodhya: Highlighting the construction of the grand Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya and the importance of unity in Sanatan Dharma, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the task which had been stalled for 500 years, for which countless generations made sacrifices, was completed in just two years.

“Had the country been united 500 years ago, it would not have faced slavery,” Yogi said.

The CM made the remarks after unveiling the grand Rajagopuram Gate of Sugriva Fort here.

Addressing the saints and sages from across the country, he said: “Memories of our past inspire us to guide society in the right direction. Unity is our greatest strength, and when we stand together, no force in the world can weaken us.”

Reflecting on the construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, he called it the result of a prolonged struggle for generations. He added that the 500-year-long wait has finally ended, and the dream of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple has been realised under the leadership of the Prime Minister. The Chief Minister credited the unity of Sanatan Dharma followers as the foundation of this historic achievement.

Yogi called for a firm stand against forces that weaken religion and society. He urged people to distance themselves from anything harmful to the nation and to expose and isolate such elements. “Exposing such elements and isolating them from society should be the work of religion,” he said.