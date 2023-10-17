TN CM flags arrest of 27 fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy

CHENNAI: The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 27 Tamil Nadu fishermen and detained 5 of their boats and the central government should take immediate steps to get them freed and secure the release of fishing vessels, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin urged the Centre on Monday.



Writing to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin said the 27 fishermen were arrested in two separate incidents.

On October 14, the Sri Lankan Navy arrested 23 fishermen hailing from Rameswaram and seized four boats for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line. In another incident, four fishermen were arrested and their mechanised fishing boat was seized by the island nation’s navy.

The Chief Minister urgently requested the External Affairs Minister to initiate immediate diplomatic efforts aimed at securing the release of 27 Tamil Nadu fishermen and their 5 fishing boats.

“As previously communicated in my earlier correspondence, these frequent incidents of detention and confiscation have instilled deep apprehension within the fishing communities situated along our coastline.”

The sustenance of these fishermen, who are frequently the sole providers for their families, is hanging in the balance. The financial consequences of these recurring arrests are far-reaching, leading to not only a loss of income for the fishermen and their families but also posing a significant threat to the food security of countless individuals reliant on their catches,” the CM emphasised.