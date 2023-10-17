TMC MP writes to Fin Min for probe into ‘money laundering’ by Adani Group

KOLKATA: Citing a report of a foreign news agency, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Jawhar Sircar has written to the Union Finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, requesting her to instruct the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe “glaring foreign exchange losses” and “money laundering” relating to coal imports by the Adani Group at an inflated price which directly impacted power tariffs in the country.



In his letter to the Union Finance minister, the TMC MP cited the news report titled ‘The mystery of Adani coal imports that quietly doubled in value’.

Sircar cited the following passage from the report in his letter: “Records show that over the past two years, Adani used offshore intermediaries in Taiwan, Dubai and Singapore to import $5 billion worth of coal at prices that were, at times, more than double the market price”.

Sircar wrote that the 14-page report “gives details and evidence of the financial manipulation and if the central electricity regulator endorsed overcharging, it may have contributed to India wasting billions of dollars of precious foreign exchange, to enrich Adani.”

The TMC MP claimed that for the past two years he has been pursuing Adani’s role in coal imports, its alleged excessive high pricing but got no cooperation from the ministries of Coal and Power.

He claimed that his purpose of writing this letter is to also find out “how these irregularities went on under the noses of the Customs, the DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).”

Sircar wrote that it is only appropriate that the Indian government directs Customs, especially the DRI, to verify national and international prices of coal shipments and the other charges made by report.

“You may also like to instruct ED to finally focus on glaring foreign exchange losses and on money laundering in this case,” Sircar wrote to Sitharaman.