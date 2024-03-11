Time has come to get rid of this govt by power of your vote, says Hooda

Chandigarh: Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda, elated with the huge presence of people in the ‘Jan Aakrosh’ rally of Congress Party organised at Sector 12 ground of Old Faridabad, said that the time has come to get rid of this government with the power of your vote.



Referring to the prevailing lawlessness in the state, he said today every person is in trouble. “The law and order situation is very bad. There is no need to tell anyone anything about Haryana. People themselves are victims and are facing problems. Not a day passes when there is no murder, robbery or threat of ransom,” he stated. “Central govt figures show that Haryana has become the most unsafe state in the last nine years. This morning itself, information was received about a man shot dead in Murthal, Sonipat. This type of news is coming every day. Haryana, which was number 1 in per capita income, per capita investment, job creation and law and order, is today number 1 in the entire country in unemployment, inflation and crime,” he added.

“Thousands of small and big factories have been closed here. There are no teachers in schools, no doctors in hospitals and no employees in offices,” he pointed out. “After the elections, Congress govt will be formed in the state and when it comes to power, an old age pension of Rs 6,000 per month will be given. Every family will be given 300 units of free electricity per month. To provide relief from inflation, LPG cylinders will be given for Rs 500. We will start permanent recruitment on 2 lakh vacant govt posts and will confirm the employment of sanitation workers. We will re-start the scheme of 100 square yards free plot,” he promised.