Three workers die while cleaning drainage line in Guj’s Bharuch

Bharuch: Three sanitation workers died after allegedly inhaling poisonous gases while cleaning a drainage line without any safety gear in Gujarat’s Bharuch district on Tuesday, police said.

Two more workers were hospitalised after they breathed in toxic gases in their attempt to pull their colleagues from the sewer at Dahej village in the district, said RB Vasava, social welfare officer. Police are on the lookout for the contractor who had engaged the labourers to clear the drainage line. The contractor is yet to be identified. “Three workers who had entered the sewer died. Two others who tried to help the trio come out were hospitalised after inhaling poisonous gases. We have launched a probe from our side to find out who is responsible for the deaths,” said Vasava. The deceased workers have been identified as Galsingh Muniya, Anif Parmar and Paresh Katara. The Gujarat government last month informed the Legislative Assembly that 11 sanitation workers have died while cleaning drains in different parts of the state during the last two years.