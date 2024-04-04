Think, understand, and then take right decision: Rahul urges people

New Delhi: Amid the Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said India is currently standing at a “crucial juncture” and urged people to recognise the difference between those who “build the country” and those who “destroy” it.



In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi conveyed to the people ahead of the Lok Sabha polls that their future is in their hands, and that they must think, understand, and then take the right decision.

The former Congress chief said the country is currently standing at a “crucial juncture”.

Every section of society will have to recognize the difference between those who “build the country” and those who “destroy” it.

The Congress and the INDIA bloc mean that the youth’s first job confirmed, guarantee of MSP to farmers, every poor woman a millionaire, minimum Rs 400 per day for workers, caste census and economic survey and secure Constitution and rights of citizen, he said. “And, the BJP means: unemployment confirmed, debt burden on farmers, unsafe and without rights women, forced and helpless labourers, discrimination and exploitation of the underprivileged and dictatorship and sham democracy,” Gandhi said.

“Your future is in your hands, think, understand, and take the right decision,” he said.

The Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.