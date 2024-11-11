Terror attacks rocked 8 of 10 Jammu districts in 2024; 13 terrorists among 44 killed

Jammu: After carrying out deadly attacks in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch over the past three years, terror activities spread to six other districts in the Jammu region this year, killing 44 persons, including 18 security personnel and 13 terrorists, security officials said on Monday. Though the Pir Panjal districts of Rajouri and Poonch witnessed a considerable drop in terror activities in 2024 compared to the previous years, the series of incidents in Reasi, Doda, Kishtwar, Kathua, Udhampur and Jammu from April-May onwards have caused concerns for the security agencies. To counter the threat and thwart the attempts of Pakistan-based handlers to spread terror in the peaceful areas, officials said the army in close synergy with the police and the central armed police forces (CAPFs) have launched relentless operations in the vulnerable regions, especially in the dense forests. As per official data, Doda, Kathua and Reasi districts recorded nine killings each this year followed by Kishtwar (five), Udhampur (four), Jammu and Rajouri (three each), and Poonch (two).

The deceased included 18 security personnel and 13 terrorists, the officials said, adding that among the 14 civilians killed by the terrorists, seven were pilgrims returning from the Shiv Khouri temple while three were village defence guards (VGDs). While the pilgrims were killed in an attack on their bus which also claimed the life of the local driver and conductor, the VDGs were shot in Udhampur and Kishtwar districts. Seven security personnel lost their lives in terror incidents this year in Kathua, five in Doda, three in Kishtwar, two in Poonch and one in Udhampur, the officials said, adding that three terrorists were killed in a two-day long operation in Akhnoor sector of Jammu region in October, four in separate encounters in Doda, two each in Kathua, Udhampur and Rajouri. The Rajouri-Poonch belt, which like other parts of Jammu region were almost cleared of terrorism over a decade ago, witnessed deadly terror attacks mostly targeting army vehicles since October 2021, resulting in the death of more than 100 persons, including 47 security personnel and 48 terrorists, besides seven civilians. Rajouri accounted for 19 deaths in 2021, 14 in 2022 and 28 in 2023. Likewise, Poonch recorded 15 deaths in 2021, four in 2022 and 24 in 2023, the officials said quoting the data. They said the footprints of the security forces have been increased in many areas where they were earlier reduced or completely withdrawn due to the improved security situation over the years. Night patrolling has also been intensified across the region, especially in the border villages, to check infiltration of terrorists from across the border, the officials said. They added that public outreach in the form of medical camps and other welfare measures under 'Operation Sadbhavana' (goodwill), including frequent interaction with the elders and the youth, have also recorded a manifold increase.