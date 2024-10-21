Ten-year-old girl suffers arm fracture after teacher hits her with stick

Kota: A class 5 student of a government school here suffered a fracture in her arm after she was allegedly hit by her teacher with a stick for not folding a mat properly, officials said.

An FIR has been registered against the teacher, Abdul Aziz, in connection with the incident which took place at Government Higher Secondary School in Telia Khedi in the Modak police station area on Saturday.

The education department has also initiated an inquiry against him, they said.

The matter came to light when Abid Khan, sarpanch of Askali gram panchayat, where the girl lives, informed Rajasthan Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar about it during a public grievances redressal camp in Zulmi village of his constituency Ramganj Mandi on Saturday evening.

After learning about the incident, Dilawar summoned the 10-year-old to the camp. Khan brought the girl to the camp and she narrated the entire incident, the

officials said.

According to the girl, Aziz, her class teacher, asked her to roll up and fix a mat. She claimed that even though she followed Aziz’s instructions, he became furious and accused her of not listening to him. Then he allegedly hit her with a stick, fracturing her arm.