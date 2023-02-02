Temporary cancellation of trains passing through ECR
HAJIPUR: Due to power and traffic block at Bardhaman station of East Railway, the operation of trains starting or passing through East Central Railway jurisdiction has been temporarily canceled as follows:
1. 13044 Raxaul - Howrah Express departing from Raxaul on February 4
2. 12304 New Delhi - Howrah Poorva Express departing from New Delhi on February 4
3. 12354 Lalkuan-Howrah Express departing from Lalkuan on February 4
4. 13031 Howrah- Jaynagar Express departing on February 9 from Howrah
5. 13032 Jaynagar - Howrah Express departing Jaynagar on February 4 and 10
