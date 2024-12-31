Telangana Assembly urges Centre to confer Bharat Ratna on Manmohan

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Monday passed a resolution unanimously urging the central government to confer the Bharat Ratna on former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Soon after Speaker G Prasad Kumar convened the Assembly at 10 am, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy moved a motion to condole the death of Manmohan Singh and express gratitude for the role played by the late leader in the formation of Telangana state in 2014.

After the discussion, cutting across party lines, the House unanimously passed the resolution requesting the Centre to confer the highest civilian award on Singh. The Assembly also observed a two-minute silence.

Leader of Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao did not attend the session.

Manmohan Singh (92), the architect of India’s economic reforms, died at AIIMS, New Delhi, on December 26.

Earlier, while moving the resolution, Revanth Reddy said the demise of the former PM is an “irreparable loss for the country”.

Reddy mentioned several landmark legislations, such as the Employment Guarantee Scheme (Mahatma Gandhi NREGA), the Right to Information Act, and the Land Acquisition Act, which were introduced by the UPA government headed by Manmohan Singh. Asserting that the former PM was a great leader who fulfilled the aspirations of the people of Telangana under his leadership, Reddy said the state government has decided to install a statue of Singh in the financial district in Hyderabad.

Deputy CM Bhatti also participated in the discussion, saying he supports the motion moved by the CM.