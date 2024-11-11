Stormy campaigning ends for Bengal bypolls

kolkata: The intense campaign for the bypolls across six Assembly constituencies in West Bengal concluded on Monday, marked by allegations, show cause notices and controversies.

The by-elections, scheduled for November 13, will be held in Sitai, Madarihat, Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, and Taldangra constituencies.

The bypolls will be a test for the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) amid ongoing protests over the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The ruling party repeatedly targeted the Election Commission (EC) over alleged delays in addressing their complaints.

The TMC claimed that despite approaching the EC on Saturday, their concerns including “misuse of central forces” were not promptly addressed. However, the EC refuted these claims on Monday, asserting it acted “within 20 hours” of receiving the TMC’s complaints.

In a letter to TMC’s Rajya Sabha Parliamentary Party leader Derek O’Brien, the EC said it was “surprising” that accusations of delay were being made despite the Commission’s “prompt action.”

TMC leaders, however, alleged that the Commission’s actions favoured the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), diminishing the election’s impartiality.

The ruling party accused central force personnel of entering private residences without the required presence of state police, reportedly intimidating voters and attempting to influence them in favour of the BJP.

TMC MP Saket Gokhale criticized the EC, stating on social media, “This is a LIE. The ECI has NOT ‘acted within 20 hours’ as they’re claiming in the media.”

In addition to concerns over CAPF activities, the TMC objected to comments made by BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, who allegedly disparaged the state police and the national emblem during a rally in Taldangra.

In response, the EC issued a show-cause notice to Majumdar, who was asked to explain his remarks by 8 pm on Monday. The TMC also highlighted an incident where BJP MLA Niladri Shekhar Dana encouraged people to “arm themselves in self-defense against political violence,” a statement which attracted criticism from opposition parties.

Meanwhile, TMC MP Arup Chakraborty allegedly urged party workers to mobilize voters on polling day, which the BJP argued violated the model code of conduct.

In its letter to the EC, the TMC expressed disappointment over an appointment scheduled for Monday afternoon, just 90 minutes before the campaign’s official end.

The TMC argued that such timing rendered any discussion moot, suggesting that the delayed response effectively undermined the TMC’s complaints.

The EC maintained that the TMC’s request for an appointment lacked specific issues initially. Nevertheless, the Commission, according to its response, acted promptly once the representations were submitted, directing the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer to meet with officials and address force deployment issues within 20 hours. The TMC also lodged a complaint with the EC alleging that BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari breached the Model Code of Conduct.