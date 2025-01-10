SpaDeX mission: ISRO says it has arrested drift between satellites

Bengaluru: ISRO on Thursday said it has arrested the drift between satellites during its ambitious Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) and put the spacecrafts in a slow drift course to move closer to each other.

According to the space agency, the experiment is expected to reach initialisation condition on Friday.

“SpaDeX Docking Update: The drift has been arrested and spacecrafts put in a slow drift course to move closer to each other. By tomorrow, it is expected to reach initialisation conditions,” ISRO said in a statement. The ISRO had twice cancelled the SpaDeX mission, once on January 7 and then on January 9.

Citing the reason behind postponement of the exercise on Thursday, the ISRO said while making a manoeuvre to reach 225 m between satellites, the drift was found to be more than expected, post non-visibility period.

Noting that the planned docking was postponed, ISRO said the satellites were safe.

The Space Docking Experiment (SPADEX) is a pivotal project, which is designed to develop and demonstrate the technology needed for spacecraft rendezvous, docking, and undocking using two small satellites, the space agency said.

“SpaDeX will serve as a milestone in advancing India’s capabilities in space docking, a critical technology for future space missions including satellite servicing, space station operations, and interplanetary missions,” ISRO said in an explainer.

This technology is essential for India’s space ambitions such as Indian on Moon, sample return from the Moon, the building and operation of Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), etc.