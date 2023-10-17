Snow, rains bring temp down in J&K, Himachal

SRINAGAR/Shimla: Kashmir is witnessing an early onset of winter as the higher reaches of the valley received another spell of light snowfall on Monday while rains lashed the plains, forcing people to use heating gadgets and opt for warm clothes. “The weather changed on October 14. There have been rains at many places intermittently, snowfall in the higher reaches, while thunder and lightning have also taken place at some places. Light rains in the plains and snowfall in the higher reaches have been going on since Monday morning and will continue intermittently on Tuesday as well. The IMD said the farmers can resume harvesting activities in Kashmir from October 18 but travellers should exercise due caution while travelling on the highways passing through mountainous areas.



Widespread rains in Himachal Pradesh and snowfall in the upper reaches of the state led to a sharp fall in temperatures as the weather department issued a “yellow alert”, warning of heavy rains and thunderstorms.