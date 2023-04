SIT verifying info about suspect, intensifies probe

Kannur: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kerala Police on Tuesday intensified its probe into an incident of arson aboard an express train in Kozhikode district of Kerala, and was verifying information received about the suspect in the case, police said.



Two days after the incident rocked the state, senior officials of various investigating agencies, including the NIA (National Investigation Agency) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) today inspected the coaches of the Alappuzha-Kannur Express train.

On Sunday night, an unidentified man set fire to passengers after pouring petrol on them when the train reached Korapuzha bridge near Elathur. Nine people suffered burn injuries and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

The bodies of a woman, an infant, and a man, who went missing from the train after the fire, were recovered from the tracks near the Elathur railway station, late on Sunday night. Police believe they fell off the train or attempted to get down after seeing the fire.

ADGP (Law and Order) M R Ajith Kumar said the investigating team had received information regarding the culprit and was verifying it.

“We have received much information regarding the culprit in our preliminary investigation. We have to verify the information. The probe is in the preliminary stage. We can’t divulge much about the investigation now,” Kumar told the media.

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting of senior officials of the government, RPF and Kerala Police was held in Kannur today to evaluate the progress of the investigation.

RPF IG G M Easwara Rao today inspected the coaches of the train which is parked at Kannur station and said as part of increasing security, the Railway would consider setting up more CCTV cameras at stations and in coaches.

“We are reviewing the security gaps. Planning to install CCTVs in more stations. We need to install more CCTV even in small stations too,” Rao said.

Rao said the RPF was cooperating with the state police investigation into the attack and would provide all assistance.

Earlier, the SIT formed by the Kerala Police conducted a forensic examination inside the coaches and collected evidence.