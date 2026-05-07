‘Sindoor’ in DP and ‘BrahMos’ in cover photo: CM Yogi sends a warning to the ‘enemy’

Lucknow: On the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, the entire nation is saluting the unmatched courage and valor of the Indian Armed Forces. On this occasion, several senior BJP leaders changed their social media profile pictures to the logo of Operation Sindoor, but the most talked-about profile is that of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. By placing ‘Sindoor’ in his DP and ‘BrahMos missile’ in his cover photo, Yogi Adityanath appears to have conveyed a strong national message.

India had delivered a strong response a year ago

The night of May 7, 2025, remains unforgettable for the country, when the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy jointly carried out strikes and destroyed nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan. The action was taken in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. That same night, the Government of India shared images related to Operation Sindoor on social media platform X with the caption “Justice is Served.” The operation demonstrated India’s military capability and decisive approach before the world.

PM Modi and top BJP leaders changed their DPs

On the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and several senior BJP leaders changed their social media profile pictures to express respect for the mission. Across the country, citizens are also sharing images and symbols associated with the operation on social media.

BrahMos in Yogi’s cover photo sends a clear message

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s social media account reflected more than just a symbolic change this time; it carried a clear strategic message. His cover photo prominently featured the BrahMos missile, regarded as one of India’s most powerful supersonic missiles. It is being seen as a symbol of India’s aggressive stance against terrorism and Pakistan.

BrahMos being built in Lucknow; UP emerging as a defence manufacturing hub

The BrahMos missile now has a special connection with Uttar Pradesh, as its production is taking place in Lucknow — a matter of pride for the state. Through the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, the state is rapidly emerging as a major player in India’s defence manufacturing sector. The Yogi government has consistently projected Uttar Pradesh not only as a center of agriculture and culture, but also as a major hub of defence production and the vision of an “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India).

Yogi has delivered strong messages before as well

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has repeatedly spoken about the BrahMos missile and India’s military strength at various platforms. Recently, during an event, he said, “Operation Sindoor was not just a military mission, but a declaration of India’s resolve that terrorism will no longer be answered merely at the diplomatic table, but at the enemy’s doorstep.” His statement is being viewed as a reflection of India’s changed security policy and zero-tolerance approach toward terrorism.

Images rapidly going viral on social media

The newly updated DP and cover photo marking the anniversary of Operation Sindoor are rapidly going viral on social media. Supporters are describing them as symbols of nationalism and military pride, while political circles are also discussing Yogi Adityanath’s digital message extensively.