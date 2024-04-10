Shivpal Yadav clarifies stand on Budaun seat amidst speculations

LUCKNOW: Hearing speculations about candidacy from Budaun, Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav clarified that he never demanded a party ticket for his son, Aditya Yadav, from the Badaun constituency.



The Samajwadi Party officially announced Shivpal Yadav as its candidate for the Budaun Lok Sabha seat, a decision that reportedly diverged from Yadav’s preference for his son’s candidacy. However, this preference was not endorsed by his nephew and party president, Akhilesh Yadav.

The Budaun constituency is scheduled for voting in the third phase on May 7. Shivpal Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav have been embroiled in a long-standing conflict since the former’s tenure as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh starting from March 2012.

Despite Shivpal Yadav’s subsequent establishment of his own political entity, the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia in April 2017, a reconciliation occurred after the demise of party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in October 2022.

Addressing the recent controversy, Shivpal Yadav attributed it to political rivals, stating, “The controversy is being unnecessarily generated by my rivals. It is for the party and the people to decide who will contest the Budaun seat.”

Clarifying his own stance, Shivpal Yadav affirmed, “I have been named as a candidate, and as long as the party does not change its mind, I am contesting the seat.”

Dismissing rumors of a rift with his nephew over the Budaun seat, Shivpal Yadav emphasized, “For us, every seat is a family seat – whether it is Budaun, Azamgarh, Mainpuri, or Kannauj. There is no tussle whatsoever.”

Furthermore, Shivpal Yadav refuted claims that Budaun was no longer ‘safe’ for the family following the departure of senior leaders from the party, expressing confidence in their support.

Responding to reports of Akhilesh Yadav’s purported reluctance to campaign for him in Budaun, Shivpal Yadav revealed plans for public meetings in the constituency, subject to the party president’s scheduling.

Regarding Akhilesh Yadav’s visit to the family of Mukhtar Ansari, Shivpal Yadav defended the gesture, citing Ansari’s legacy and criticizing those who disrespected the deceased.

The clarification by Shivpal Yadav aims to dispel speculations and reaffirm his commitment to the party’s electoral pursuits amidst ongoing political dynamics.