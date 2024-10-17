Shinde unveils ‘report card’; claims MVA unconcerned about progress

mumbai: Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday accused the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of working with an anti-development vision, as he along with allies presented a “report card” of his government’s work.

Putting up a united face, Shinde addressed a joint press conference here along with Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and Union minister Ramdas Athawale, a day after the Election Commission announced the state poll schedule. Fadnavis said the seat-sharing discussions among the ruling allies were in the final stages. The Mahayuti allies presented a “report card” of the government’s work in the last two years, as Shinde, Fadnavis and Pawar accused the Opposition of creating a “fake narrative”.

Flaunting the “report card” which compared the work done by the previous MVA dispensation and the current Mahayuti government, Shinde said the ruling alliance was ready to go to the people’s court.

“The MVA works with an anti-development vision,” the CM said, accusing the Opposition of defaming Maharashtra.

The MVA comprises the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).

Without naming his predecessor Uddhav or his son and former minister Aaditya Thackeray, Shinde said the cost of Metro project (in Mumbai) rose by Rs 14,000 crore as Aarey car shed was opposed due to “bal hatta” (insistence of a child) and arrogance.

All development works, like the high speed Mumbai-Ahmedabad railway (bullet train) project, were stopped by the previous MVA government, he said. On seat-sharing among the Mahayuti partners, Fadnavis said it (discussion) has reached the final stages, but added the formula cannot be revealed now. It will be revealed only after the talks are completed, he added.

Pawar, who is also the state finance minister, said the MVA was baffled by the tremendous response to their schemes, like the ‘Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana’ for providing financial help to women.