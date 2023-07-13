Security forces finding it difficult to operate in violence-hit areas without AFSPA: Officials

IMPHAL: Security forces in ethnic violence-hit Manipur are finding it difficult to operate in 19 police stations that were denotified as ‘disturbed areas’ under AFSPA and have been pressing for the presence of a magistrate while performing their duties as a precautionary measure to escape false allegations, officials said.



A total of 19 police stations in Manipur have been excluded from the jurisdiction of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), 1958 which gives sweeping powers and immunity to the army in conflict-ridden areas. Initially, it was removed from the jurisdiction of 15 police stations in April 2022, while another four were exempted in March this year.

The areas are mainly in Imphal valley while the disturbed area Act continues to be in effect in other parts of the state for another six months from April this year.

The officials claimed that security forces have been subjected to baseless allegations on social media and local media and expressed concern over the recent statement of the Manipur Bar Association asking the general public to share purported evidence of alleged atrocities.

During a media briefing on Sunday, Yumnam Nimolchand, the President of the Bar Association, urged the public to provide the High Court Bar Association Manipur or All Manipur Bar Association with any available evidence, including documents, photographs, or other materials, to substantiate their complaints against the security forces.

The Army and Assam rifles, in the meantime, had conveyed to the state government that they would move in the field only after a magistrate was provided. The Assam Rifles, manning the buffer zone between the two warring communities, has to bear the brunt and is often accused by either community during clashes of helping the other.

In a stern warning, Manipur Police has asked people to stop misusing its black commando uniform after reports suggested that armed rioters were wearing the outfit to create mistrust, officials said here.

They said information has been circulated throughout all formations to ensure that the Manipur Police Commando uniform, black in colour, is not misused and they have been instructed to intensify the vigil.

This comes after videos were found doing the rounds in which some of the armed assailants were seen wearing the black uniform.

, which seems to have been stolen during the uprising witnessed in the state from May 3 onwards.

The two groups -- Meitei and Kuki -- have engaged in armed conflicts with each other and the violence has claimed over 150 lives so far.

The police have been asked even to check any vehicle carrying security personnel, especially the India Reserve Battalion and Manipur Police, and their identity cards, the officials said.

There have been occasions where police uniforms have also been misused but such cases are less in number, they said, adding there is a need to put an end to this practice as otherwise the other community feels that the law enforcing agency is biased.