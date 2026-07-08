School education report card: Chandigarh top performer among states and UTs

New Delhi: Chandigarh is at top among the best performing states and Union Territories in school education while Punjab, Kerala and Delhi are at the second spot, according to the Performance Grading Index 2025-26 by the Ministry of Education.

The UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu is also at the second spot besides the three states.

The Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2.0 evaluates the performance of states and UTs by categorising them into different grades rather than assigning ranks.

This grading approach allows multiple states and UTs to be placed within the same performance band, thereby promoting a more balanced and constructive assessment framework.

PGI 2.0 is constructed based on 70 indicators across two categories namely Outcomes and Governance and Management, comprising six domains: Learning Outcomes and Quality, Access, Infrastructure & Facilities, Equity, Governance Processes, and Teachers Education and Training.

In PGI 2.0 state/UT, the nomenclature for PGI scores is classified into various grades. The highest achievable grade is called 'Utkarsh', which is for states and UTs scoring more than 90 per cent followed by 'Uttam-1' (81-90 pc).