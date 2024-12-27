Saini urges people to draw inspiration from sacrifices made by Veer Sahibzada

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, on the occasion of ‘Veer Bal Diwas’, called upon the people to draw inspiration from the sacrifices made by the Sahibzadas, the sons of Guru Gobind Singh.

He urged parents to teach their children the values of courage, sacrifice, and dedication, just like those exhibited by the Sahibzadas, and instil these values in their lives. This will be our true tribute to their unparalleled sacrifice. He also appealed to religious leaders and social institutions to unite in launching a mass movement against social evils like drug addiction. The CM was addressing the gathering at the state-level Veer Bal Diwas function organised in Kurukshetra on Thursday. Paying tribute to the valiant Veer Sahibzadas, the Chief Minister said that the sacrifice of Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh serves as an inspiration for making the ultimate sacrifice in the service of the nation. “The immortal saga of the Veer Sahibzadas, who gave their lives at such a young age, is written in golden letters in the annals of history,” he added. Saini expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision to annually observe the martyrdom day of the Veer Sahibzadas as Veer Bal Diwas. Paying homage to Veer Baba Banda Singh Bahadur who avenged the martyrdom of Sahibzadas, the CM said that he was the first Sikh commander who broke the myth of the Mughals being invincible.