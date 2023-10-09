Rs 16,180 cr syphoned off after hacking of payment gateway company account

THANE: A group of persons allegedly hacked into a payment gateway service provider company’s account and siphoned off funds worth over Rs 16,180 crore from different bank accounts over a period of time, the Thane police said.



The fraud was taking place since long and came to light following a complaint lodged with Srinagar police station in Maharashtra’s Thane city of hacking of the payment gateway account of the company here in April 2023 and Rs 25 crore being siphoned off, an official from Naupada police station said.

When the police conducted a probe into it, a mega fraud worth over Rs 16,180 crore came to light, the official said quoting the FIR.

Following a complaint by a Thane crime branch official, the Naupada police here on Friday registered the FIR against Sanjay Singh, Amol Andale @ Aman, Kedar @ Sameer Dighe, Jitendra Pandey and another unidentified person under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 467, 468 (forgery), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

No arrest has been made so far, the police said.

As per the FIR, accused Jitendra Pandey earlier worked for 8 to 10 years with banks

as relationship and sales manager.

The police suspect there may be many players in this mega racket, which has been going on since long, and may have pan India ramifications affecting several companies and individuals, the

official said.