Ram integral part of our belief system: UP CM Yogi

LUCKNOW: In a response to the allegations by the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, accusing the ruling party of exploiting the name of Lord Ram for political motives, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath vehemently denied the claims, asserting that the government operates with a genuine faith in Lord Ram.

He emphasised that invoking Ram’s name is not a political tactic but an integral part of their belief system.

Taking a swipe at Yadav, Yogi contended that the Leader of Opposition refrains from visiting Ayodhya due to apparent concerns about losing votes, labelling it as a manifestation of vote bank politics.

Asserting the state government’s commitment to holistic development, Chief Minister Yogi highlighted allocations within the Budget earmarked for enhancing religious sites’ infrastructure, including Chitrakoot and Naimisharanya.

He pledged provisions to ensure the upcoming Mahakumbh and Kumbh Mela in 2025 surpass the standards set in 2020, emphasising an inclusive approach devoid of caste or religious considerations, characterising it as ‘Ramrajya.’