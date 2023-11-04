Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot challenges Raje to debate on 7 guarantees of Cong

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday challenged former chief minister Vasundhara Raje to debate on the seven ‘guarantees’ of the Congress.



Gehlot has placed significant emphasis on the seven guarantees proposed by the Congress Party as the central theme for the upcoming 2023 Assembly elections in the state. These guarantees have been identified as the key focal point of the Congress’s election campaign.

Gehlot has extended a challenge to the opposition party leader, Vasundhara Raje, inviting her to participate in a debate centred around these guarantees.

This challenge highlights the importance of the commitments put forth by the Congress as they seek to gain the trust and support of the electorate.The electoral process in Rajasthan is scheduled to take place on November 25, with the subsequent counting of votes set for December 3.

Nominations for candidates can be submitted until November 6.

On the other side of the political spectrum, Raje, while launching the BJP’s campaign in various locations such as Bali, Bilara, and Pali, expressed scepticism regarding the Congress’s promises. She argued that the people of Rajasthan are not gullible and will not easily succumb to empty or unfulfilled assurances.