Railways spent more than Rs 1 lakh crore on safety between 2017-2018 and 2021-22: Official document

New Delhi: The railways has spent more than Rs 1 lakh crore on safety measures between 2017-2018 and 2021-22 with a steady growth in expenditure on track renewal, according to an official document.



Government sources also indicated that the railways will soon reply to a Comptroller and Auditor General of India’s report that was cited by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to attack the Centre over the Friday triple-train accident in Odisha’s Balasore that claimed 275 lives and injured more than 1,000 people. Kharge on Monday had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that “all the empty safety claims” of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw have been “exposed.” He also said there is serious concern among people about the deterioration in safety of railways.

In his letter, Kharge had pointed out that the 2022 CAG report “Derailment in Indian Railways” highlights that funding for the Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh (RRSK) has been reduced by a massive 79 per cent. It was claimed during the budget presentation that about Rs 20,000 crore would be available annually, but this was not done, he had claimed and asked why were the required funds not allocated for track renewal work. However, data in the document showed that from 2017-18 to 2021-22, the railways spent more than Rs 1 lakh crore on RRSK works. In February 2022, the government extended the validity of RRSK by another five years, starting 2022-23. The data on track renewal shows that expenditure on it, during 2017-18 to 2021-22, has reflected a steady growth. From Rs 8,884 crore in 2017-18, the expenditure on track renewal increased to Rs 13,522 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 16,558 crore in 2021-22, the document stated.

In total, the railways spent Rs 58,045 crore on track renewal during this period, it stated.