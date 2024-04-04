Rahul, Stalin to attend INDIA bloc rally in TN on April 12

Chennai: The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Thursday said party president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will attend an INDIA bloc election rally in Coimbatore on April 12.



Single-phase polls for 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 19.

A DMK release here said the two leaders will participate in the rally and seek support for candidates of the opposition bloc.

The public meeting will be held in Coimbatore’s Chettypalayam area.