Rahul attacks govt over Adani row, China issue

New Delhi: Hitting out at the government over Adani issue and China renaming several places in Arunachal Pradesh, the Congress on Tuesday said that this is the price we continue to pay for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “clean chit” to China in June 2020 and his “eloquent silence” on Chinese actions.



However, the former Congress president attacked the government for allegedly shielding Adani Group. Reiterating his allegations, Gandhi said: “Who owns the Rs 20,000 crore in Adaniji’s shell companies? It is ‘benami’. Who owns it?”

Responding to a query raised by a mediaperson, who sought Rahul’s reactions on allegations being made by BJP leaders, Gandhi said: “Why do you always say what the BJP is saying? Every time you say what BJP is saying.”

In a tweet in Hindi, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi alleged that: “China has snatched 2000 sq km of land, they are changing names of places...Prime Minister is silent, no answer! Prime Minister, why so much fear?”

On the issue, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the country continues to face the consequences of Modi’s clean chit to China.

“For the third time China has dared to rename our areas in Arunachal Pradesh. April 21, 2017 — 6 places, December 30, 2021 — 15 places, April 3, 2023 — 11 places. Arunachal Pradesh is and will remain an integral part of India. After Galwan, the country is facing the consequences of Modiji’s clean chit to China,” Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi.

However, India has outrightly rejected China renaming some places in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, asserting that the state is an integral part of India and assigning “invented” names does not alter this reality.

In a tweet later, Gandhi questioned PM Modi’s “silence” and asked why is he “frightened”, which drew the criticism of BJP leaders.

Targeting him, BJP’s chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni said in tweet “insulting the country’s backward classes and the media is Rahul Gandhi’s mindset” and called him an “arrogant dynast”.

“Rahul Gandhi has again attacked the fourth pillar of democracy.

Insulting the country’s backward classes and the media is Rahul Gandhi’s mindset. He is following in the footsteps of his grandmother with his audacity to frequently attack the country’s democratic system,” Baluni said.