Punjab to conduct civil defence air raid mock exercises on April 24

Chandigarh: In order to test the Civil Defence Preparedness in the state, the Punjab State will conduct a Civil Defence Air Raid/Blackout Mock Exercise on April 24.



The exercise is being conducted in all districts of the state as per the directives of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, New Delhi.

The Mock Exercise will commence with an Air Raid Warning Signal, which will be disseminated through sirens featuring a high-low pitch for a duration of two minutes. During the course of the exercise, a simulated blackout will be enforced in specific areas identified by the respective Deputy Commissioners-cum-Controllers, Civil Defence. The general public in these identified areas is instructed to switch off all non-essential lighting during the blackout period.

However, essential services shall remain fully functional throughout the drill.