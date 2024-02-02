Punjab Mining & Geology Dept refutes misleading statement of LoP

Chandigarh: The Punjab government has taken strict actions to stop the illegal mining in the state with the intervention of the latest technical mechanism.



Giving further details, the official spokesperson of the Mining and Geology department said that all the mines are geo-tagged and geo-fenced by the department before the starting of the mining operations. Refuting the misleading statement of the leader of opposition Pratap Singh Bajwa, the spokesperson of the Mining and Geology department clarified that the allegations regarding mining activities in Punjab are categorically incorrect and contrary to the claims of LoP as the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEF) issued comprehensive guidelines in 2020, emphasising the use of geo-fencing and geo-tagging for mining sites.

The spokesperson added that the Punjab govt has diligently implemented these guidelines by creating Keyhole Markup Language files for all mining sites.