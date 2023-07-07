Punjab govt provides 29,936 government jobs in first year

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said that in its first year, the state government has given government jobs to 29936 youth, which is a record as none of the state governments across the country has given so many jobs to youth in the first year.



Addressing the gathering after handing over appointment letters to 252 new recruits in Health and Family Welfare, Power and Medical Research department here at local Municipal Bhawan, Chief Minister said that the youth should feel proud that they are becoming team of the state government which is working untiringly for carving out a new Punjab.

He said that the state government has been conducting this recruitment drive completely on merit basis and jobs are being given only to deserving and needy candidates.

Bhagwant Mann said that neither any recommendation nor any other tantrum except merit is working in this recruitment drive. Chief Minister said that as he understands the plight of the common man, he has recently regularised the services of teachers who have been discharging their duty for a long time.

He said that an emotionally surcharged teacher has explained his woes to him and told him about the miseries of his life. Bhagwant Mann said that due to the negative approach of the successive state governments, Punjab has lagged behind in progress and prosperity. Chief Minister said that those who were living in palatial houses during their heydays of power have been ousted from the political scene.