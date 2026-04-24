‘Punjab-Finland varsity tie-up improving classroom learning’

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said a collaboration between his government and Finland’s University of Turku is beginning to translate into visible changes in classrooms, with teaching practices becoming more interactive and early signs of improved student engagement emerging on the ground.



As part of this initiative, teaching is steadily moving away from rote methods towards more joyful and participatory learning approaches, he said.

Anchored in Punjab’s broader ‘Sikhya Kranti’, the programme focuses on adapting global expertise to local classroom contexts while building scale through a structured train-the-trainers model, with nearly 300 teachers set to be trained to strengthen foundational learning across the state, said Mann.

During his ongoing official visit to Finland, Mann visited the Kukulo-Moikoinen Early Childhood Education and Care Centre, according to an official release.

“This initiative is already yielding results by aligning global pedagogical expertise with local classroom realities,” said Mann.

The partnership, anchored through the State Council of Educational Research and Training under the Department of School Education, seeks to strengthen teacher development in early childhood and foundational education.

It is designed not as a short-term intervention but as a long-term institutional effort to embed child-centred and play-based learning in the state’s education system, alongside inclusive teaching practices, he said.

“The programme has focused on equipping teachers with research-driven methods while ensuring these approaches are adapted to Punjab’s socio-cultural context,” he stated.