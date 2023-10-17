Punjab: Ferozepur dist secures rank 7 in NITI Aayog’s delta ranking

CHANDIGARH: Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Dhiman said that due to the good work of the district administration and their team, district Ferozepur has secured 7th position



on the basis of NITI Aayog’s Delta ranking in July 2023.

Due to the hard work of District Administration Ferozepur has received Rs 3 crore for the good progress of agriculture and water resources

in the month of June 2023 and Rs 2 crore in July 2023 due to overall good progress.

For this, Ferozepur district has received a total of Rs 5 crore from NITI Aayog, GoI. It was ranked 94th on the basis of Delta ranking in the month of February 2023.

Dhiman said that Under the Aspirational District Programme, NITI Aayog has declared 112 districts of various states across India as aspirational districts. Ferozepur and Moga are aspirational districts in Punjab.