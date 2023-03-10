Punjab CM welcomes Prez Murmu to Amritsar

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday extended a heartiest welcome to the President of India Draupadi Murmu during her visit to the holy city.

The Chief Minister received the President here at Sri Guru Ramdass ji International Airport during her one day visit to the city and offered her a bouquet of flowers. Welcoming the President during her visit to Punjab, Bhagwant Mann apprised her that this is the land of great Gurus, saints, seers and prophets. He informed Murmu that Punjab is the cradle of civilization and inherits a rich culture which can be observed only by visiting this pious land.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that during her visit, the President of India will have a feel of the glorious cultural heritage of the state besides enjoying the warm hospitality of the Punjabis.