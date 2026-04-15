Punjab CM rolls out ₹1,000-1,500 monthly aid scheme for women

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday launched the state government’s ambitious ‘Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna’, aimed at providing direct financial assistance to women and strengthening their economic independence.



Under the scheme, women from the general category will receive Rs 1,000 per month, while those from Scheduled Castes will be given Rs 1,500. Terming the initiative a tribute to B.R. Ambedkar’s vision of social justice and equality, Mann also initiated the registration process, supported by a large network of camps and field staff to ensure doorstep access.

Accompanied by senior AAP leader and Punjab ‘Prabhari’ Manish Sisodia, Mann announced that the scheme has been rolled out as a pilot across nine constituencies, including Adampur, Malout, Sri Anandpur Sahib, Dirba, Sunam, Moga, Kotkapura, Batala and Patiala Rural.

Registration across the remaining 108 constituencies will begin from May 15, while financial assistance will be disbursed starting July.

To facilitate the process, the government has set up around 26,000 registration centres and deployed ‘Mahila Satkar Sakhis’ in villages and urban wards. Mann assured that there is no deadline for registration and beneficiaries will receive payments from July irrespective of when they enrol.

Applicants are required to submit Aadhaar, Voter ID and a bank passbook, while SC women must also provide a caste certificate. Addressing concerns, Mann said women without caste certificates can still register and begin receiving Rs 1,000, with the remaining Rs 500 paid once documentation is completed.

The scheme is open to women aged 18 and above who are registered voters in Punjab, with certain exclusions such as government employees, pensioners, and elected representatives. With a near-universal eligibility framework, it is expected to cover over 97 per cent of women in the state.

Mann said the initiative would empower women by enhancing financial autonomy, promoting savings and enabling greater participation in household and social decision-making. A budgetary allocation of Rs 9,300 crore has been earmarked for 2026–27 to support the scheme.

AAP leader Sisodia said beneficiaries would begin receiving funds directly in their bank accounts within the next few months.

Meanwhile, reacting to the development, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal congratulated women across the state. Taking to X, he stated: “Heartiest congratulations to all the women of Punjab.”

The initiative is being seen as one of the largest women-centric welfare programmes undertaken by the Punjab government.