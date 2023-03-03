Punjab CM meets Home min, seeks funds to fight cross-border drugs, weapons supply

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday urged the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for generously allotting funds for checking supply of drugs and weapons from across the border.



The Chief Minister, who called on Amit Shah at his office on Thursday, apprised the Union Home Minister about the use of drones for supply of drugs and weapons from across the borders. Expressing concern over it, he said that this needs to be checked with heavy hand for which the support of Union government is must. Bhagwant Mann sought kind intervention of the Union Home Minister to combat this challenge effectively.

The Chief Minister also urged Amit Shah to provide liberal funds to ensure modernization of the state Police force for effectively combating the new challenges. He said that the need of the hour is to provide ultra modern gadgets and weapons to the state force for checking cross border infiltration and drone attack from across the border. Bhagwant Mann said that this is most important for preserving the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country.

During the 40 minutes meeting with Amit Shah, the Chief Minister underscored the need for better coordination between the Union government and the state government to face this challenge from across the border. He said that it is the need of hour to strengthen security on the border in larger interest of the nation. Bhagwant Mann said that Pakistan is patronising drug mafia which can be very fatal for the unity and integrity of the country.

The Chief Minister also had detailed discussion with Amit Shah on the gangsters nabbed by Punjab. He apprised the Union Home Minister that the state government is adopting zero tolerance policy against the gangsters. Bhagwant Mann said that the state government is duty bound to maintain law and order in the state at every cost.

The Chief Minister also flagged the issue of problems being faced by the farmers having landing across the fence. He also urged the Union Home Minister to appoint Punjab cadre officer as SSP in Chandigarh, which has been pending since long. Bhagwant Mann also sought the kind intervention of Union Home Minister for immediate release of pending arrears of Rural Development Fee (RDF).