Punjab CM Mann starts ‘Shukrana Yatra’ after implementation of anti-sacrilege law

Chandigarh: As a devout and indebted Sikh, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday embarked on a ‘Shukrana Yatra’ with full religious fervour after paying obeisance at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Sri Anandpur Sahib.



Accompanied by Cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains, CM Mann said the yatra was being undertaken to express gratitude to the Almighty for blessing him with the opportunity to serve humanity by enacting the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act 2026, which provides for harsher punishment in ‘beadbi’ (sacrilege) cases.

Taking to X,Mann stated: “From the sacred land where the Khalsa Panth was created, the ‘Shukrana Yatra’ has commenced. Gratitude is being offered at the feet of Guru Sahib for blessing us with the sacred responsibility of enacting a strict law to prevent beadbi. Prayers for Punjab’s peace and ‘Sarbat da Bhala’ will continue.”

Paying obeisance at the sacred Takht Sahib, Mann said, “My heart is indebted to the Almighty for bestowing upon me the opportunity to serve humanity through the enactment of the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Amendment Act 2026. We are fortunate that we have been entrusted with the responsibility of passing this historic legislation, which will help put an end to incidents of sacrilege in the future.”

He stated that sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji was part of a deep-rooted conspiracy aimed at disturbing Punjab’s peace, communal harmony and brotherhood. “This Act ensures that anyone found guilty of this unpardonable offence will not be spared and exemplary punishment will be awarded to the perpetrators of this heinous crime. It will act as a deterrent and no one will dare to indulge in such acts in the future,” asserted CM Mann.

Meanwhile, in a big gift for the entire Doaba region, Mann announced to restart the operations of world acclaimed JCT Mill, here in the heart of the region thereby giving major fillip to economic activity and opening new vistas of employment for the youth.