Punjab CM launches paddy procurement operations

CHANDIGARH: The Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Singh Mann, formally launched paddy procurement operations in the state from Chamkaur Sahib on Tuesday. He directed the Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs to ensure a smooth and trouble-free procurement process during the current Kharif Marketing Season, which commenced on October 1. “We are committed to procuring every single grain from the farmers, and for the first time in history, state lifting has begun from the very first day, setting a record,” Mann stated while interacting with the farmers. Mann reiterated that procurement, lifting, and payment would be completed on the same day with the entire process digitised. He also initiated a new digital payment scheme with a simple click of a button, transferring the paddy payment to a farmer.

