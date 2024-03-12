Punjab cabinet converts 3,842 temporary judicial posts into permanent

Chandigarh: Punjab Cabinet on Saturday gave its consent to convert 3842 temporary posts of judicial wing posted in the subordinate courts across the state into permanent posts.



A decision to this effect was taken by the council of ministers in a meeting held under the chairmanship of the chief minister here at his official residence today. In order to ensure speedy trials of POSCO and rape cases, the cabinet has gave its consent to set up two fast track special courts in two districts of Sangrur and Tarn Taran to dispose of the pendency of cases pertaining to Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Rape.

The establishment of these two special and dedicated courts under the POCSO Act will eliminate the pendency and expedite trial in such cases.

The cabinet has also accorded approval to create 20 posts including two posts of additional district and sessions judge along with 18 supporting staff for these courts. With an aim to ensure uninterrupted and quality health care services to the residents of the state, the cabinet gave consent to revive 189 posts of medical officer (general) and create 1390 such additional posts.

This decision has been taken in larger public interest to overcome the shortage of medical officers in the state.

The 1940 vacant posts of medical officers (general) will be filled through the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, after taking them out of the purview of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC). The cabinet also gave its consent to create 20 new posts including four medical officers, five staff nurses, pharmacist, lab technician, x-ray technician, OT assistant, two multitask worker, specialist doctors for the newly upgraded urban community health centre at Gurdaspur. The cabinet gave ex-post facto approval to setting up of 829 Aam Aadmi Clinics (AAC) out of which 308 are located in urban areas and 521 in rural areas.