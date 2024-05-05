Priyanka takes charge of Cong campaign in Rae Bareli and Amethi

Lucknow: In a strategic move aimed at securing victory in two crucial Lok Sabha seats, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has stepped up to lead the campaign in Rae Bareli and Amethi, sources revealed.



Following days of anticipation, the Congress officially announced on Friday that Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Rae Bareli, a constituency held by his mother Sonia Gandhi for the past two decades. Meanwhile, Kishori Lal Sharma, a trusted aide of the Gandhi family, will vie for victory in Amethi.

Priyanka Gandhi has assumed control of the campaign efforts and will be stationed in Rae Bareli and Amethi starting Monday until the polls conclude. Her primary focus will be on ensuring the success of her brother Rahul Gandhi and Sharma, according to sources familiar with the matter.

With Rahul Gandhi engaging in nationwide campaigning, Priyanka Gandhi has taken on the responsibility of spearheading the campaigns in these two family bastions. The Congress is determined to secure a significant victory margin in Rae Bareli and reclaim Amethi, which was lost to BJP leader Smriti Irani in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“Priyanka Gandhi will lead the charge in Amethi and Rae Bareli. She will be present in both constituencies until the conclusion of the elections,” a source stated. Priyanka Gandhi is slated to conduct numerous ‘nukkad sabhas,’ meetings, and door-to-door campaigns, the sources added.

The focal point of operations will be Rae Bareli, where Priyanka Gandhi will be stationed at a guest house overseeing all aspects, from booth management to outreach efforts.

The campaign has already commenced with engagements with families of freedom fighters and long-standing associates of the Gandhi family.