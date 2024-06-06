Prisoners turn MPs: Legal dilemma arises for newly elected winners

New Delhi: Two candidates currently lodged in prison on terror charges emerged winners in the just-concluded Parliamentary election, giving rise to an unusual situation for the 18th Lok Sabha to be formed in the coming days.

While the law will keep them from attending the proceedings of the new House, they do have the constitutional right to take oath as Members of Parliament. The Election Commission declared the results of the Lok Sabha polls on Tuesday. While radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh won Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib seat, terror financing accused Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, emerged victorious on Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla seat.

Engineer Rashid has been lodged in Tihar jail since August 9, 2019, on charges of terror financing. Singh was arrested in April 2023 under the National Security Act and sent to the Dibrugarh prison in Assam. The question now arises if these jailed newly elected MPs will be allowed to take the oath, and if yes, how.

Explaining the legalities involved, Constitution expert and former Lok Sabha secretary general PDT Achari emphasised the importance of following the constitutional provisions in such cases.

Being sworn in as a Member of Parliament is a constitutional right, he said. But because they are currently in prison, Engineer Rashid and Singh must seek permission from authorities to be escorted to Parliament for the oath-taking ceremony. Once they have taken the oath, they will have to return to prison. Two candidates with rape cases registered against them have won the Lok Sabha elections. BJP candidates Saumitra Khan and Madhavaneni Raghunandan Rao have cases registered against them under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

Khan won from West Bengal’s Bishnupur constituency by 5,567 votes and Rao from Telangana’s Medak by 39,139 votes. Some candidates, including those facing serious criminal charges such as attempt to murder also won. The BJP’s Shantanu Thakur, who won from West Bengal’s Bangaon, has charges related to attempt to murder, statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between communities registered against him.