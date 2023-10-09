Poll strategy and caste census set to dominate CWC meeting

New Delhi: A caste census and poll strategies are set to dominate the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting here on Monday, with Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram set to be announced soon.



Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, the chief ministers of all the Congress-ruled states and the top party brass will deliberate on election preparedness and narratives across the poll-bound states at length, besides holding extensive discussions on the party’s firm pitch for a nationwide caste census and its implications.

There are concerns within the Congress with respect to the articulation of the party’s demand for the caste census, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently accusing the grand old party of attempting to divide Hindus through its push for the Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi, who is also a regular CWC member, raised concerns recently over Rahul Gandhi’s “jitni abaadi, utna haq” (rights proportionate to population) slogan, arguing that it amounts to an endorsement of majoritarianism.

Although Singhvi quickly deleted his controversial post on X after the Congress distanced itself from his remarks, concerns remain among a section of the party as to the articulation of the politically-sensitive call for the caste census.

Meanwhile, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre has escalated its attacks on the Congress, saying the party has never been in favour of a caste census with late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi opposing the Mandal Commission in Parliament.

The Congress has taken a principled stand to push for the caste census in order to counter the BJP’s Hindutva agenda.